Bobby Shmurda , Quavo
HomeEntertainment News

Huncho Helps: Quavo Picked Up Bobby Shmurda From Jail, Had Private Jet Ready

Posted 14 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2014 - Backstage

Source: Brad Barket / Getty


Bobby Shmurda is now a free man today (Feb. 23) and the Brooklyn rapper’s welcome was most certainly crafted to be a huge one. Quavo was responsible for making sure the “Hot N*gga” rapper was taken care of and had a private jet lined up for his longtime colleague along with other gifts.

The 26-year-old rapper born Ackquille Jean Pollard has been awaiting this day since his December 2014 arrest. Just as his career was cresting, Shmurda and several of his GS9 crewmates were arrested on a number of charges. Just this past September, Shmurda was denied parole but he patiently did the final bit of his stretch despite the disappointing news.

By way of an exclusive report with Billboard, Quavo of Migos fam told the outlet that he’s going to host a major rollout for Shmurda as he leaves New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility a free man.

“I’m going to get my guy,” Quavo told Billboard. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir.”

Some might recall that Quavo and Shmurda were in the midst of working on a collaborative mixtape project titled Shmigo Gang, and it appears their friendship has remained strong as a result.

Shmurda’s release comes on the heels of the recent freedom of the aforementioned Rowdy Rebel, and Quavo also showed the “Jesse Owens” star some love by blessing him with a huge stack of loot as a welcome home present during a link-up presumably on Monday (Feb. 22) according to footage shared on social media. There was also a so-called “Shmurda Kit” in a black briefcase but the contents weren’t divulged.

It should be assumed that considering Quavo’s tight link with the Brooklyn collective that there’s music on the way. This all comes as Quavo and assumably Shmurda are set to attend a special Bleacher Report event.

Welcome home, Bobby Shmurda, and salute the whole GS9.

Check out some reactions to the news from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Huncho Helps: Quavo Picked Up Bobby Shmurda From Jail, Had Private Jet Ready  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
SZA Partners With TAZO Tea For Climate Justice…
 8 hours ago
02.23.21
Mac
Louisiana Parole Board Votes For Ex-No Limit Soldier…
 12 hours ago
02.23.21
Cardi B Talks Getting Bullied Because Of Her…
 12 hours ago
02.23.21
Megan Thee Stallion, Rep. Maxine Waters Break Bread…
 14 hours ago
02.23.21
10 items
Huncho Helps: Quavo Picked Up Bobby Shmurda From…
 14 hours ago
02.23.21
Judge Rules Dr. Dre’s Alleged Mistresses Won’t Testify…
 15 hours ago
02.23.21
Savage X Fenty Breaks Barriers With Their First…
 15 hours ago
02.23.21
10 items
Meek Mill Was In His Feelings After Vanessa…
 16 hours ago
02.23.21
Bobby Shmurda On 106th and park
Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison
 16 hours ago
02.23.21
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Vanessa Bryant Slams Meek Mill For Insensitive Kobe…
 16 hours ago
02.23.21
5 items
5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On…
 17 hours ago
02.23.21
Eve Returning To Scripted Television In New ABC…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Kodak Black Got Engaged To Mellow Rackz
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Trick Daddy Takes Plea Deal In DUI Cocaine…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Tyler, the Creator Provides The Sound For Coca-Cola’s…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Photos
Close