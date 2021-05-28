Big Pokey Returns With ‘Sensei,’ First Album In 20+ Years [EXCLUSIVE]

BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Big Pokey Returns With 'Sensei,' First Album In 20+ Years

Big Pokey hasn’t given fans a proper solo album effort since D Game 2000 but the “hardest pit in the litter” has always kept his skills sharp. With the release of Sensei on Friday (May 28), the Third Ward legend is not only giving life into new flows and concepts, he’s working with everyone from the likes of the late Chucky TrillDJ X.O., his Screwed Up Click brother Lil KekeD-BandoLil’ ODevin the Dude and more.

Chatting with Good Morning H-Town’s J-Mac and Jessica Jeanz, Poyo not only breaks down the new album but how he secured a rare feature from Chamillionaire, how he befriended George Floyd during their days at Jack Yates High School, switching from a football career to rap with the Screwed Up Click, his personal favorite songs and Houston rap tapes everyone needs and more.

On An Album Hiatus:

One of my main things is I’m big on quality over quantity. Before I have 20 albums that was cool, I’d rather have five that was fire. So at the end of the day when you do get back out there, you pick up where you left off. I still do a lot of features and that thing but I never tried to half step on verses.

On Getting Chamillionaire On Sensei:

Actually, that was on my business partner. He pretty much made that happen because he had the verse and we built around it and put the song together. And Cham got a hot verse on there!

Big Pokey’s Introductory Songs:

“Hardest Pit,” “Sittin’ Sidewayz,” “June 27th,” “Maan!” and “Keep My Name Out Ya Mouth.”

Watch the full interview with Pokey up top and stream Sensei in full below.

RELATED: Big Pokey Reflects On Playing Football With George Floyd, S.U.C. Stories & More [VIDEO]

RELATED: Houston Rap Community Remembers George Floyd AKA Big Floyd: “This Was My Big Brother”

