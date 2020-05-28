CLOSE
Houston Rap Community Remembers George Floyd AKA Big Floyd: “This Was My Big Brother”

George Floyd

Source: George Floyd / Courtesy of Roxie Washington

As the death of George Floyd has captivated the nation into mass protests, the Houston rap community is remembering the man who rap fans and DJ Screw aficionados knew as “Big Floyd.”

Floyd, 46, died Monday while in police custody in Minneapolis, MN. A viral video showed the 6’6″ Floyd on his stomach with an officer’s knee in his neck and back. Four of the officers involved in his death have been fired.

Artists such as Big PokeyLil Keke, Mike DChirs WardESG and others have paid tribute to Floyd.

“God please bring justice for Big Floyd,” Keke wrote on Instagram.

Sign and share. The link is in @officialrockyrockett bio #Repost @officialrockyrockett with @get_repost ・・・ Please sign and share. The link to the petition from @colorofchange is in my bio. Screw community… please take 3 minutes to sign and share. Here is the Petition: Dear Mayor Jacob Frey and District Attorney Michael Freeman, I am outraged and disturbed by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department officers. For seven minutes, George Floyd and bystanders cried out and pleaded for his life as your officers choked him to death in broad daylight. This is an act of police violence committed on an innocent, unarmed Black man. No one deserves what happened to George. And it’s up to you to grant justice. I’m calling on you, the Mayor, to 1) block their pensions and 2) ban them from becoming police officers ever again. And DA Freeman must immediately charge all four officers with murder. We’re counting on you to secure justice for his family.

This wrong in so many mf ways,” Mike D wrote. “Big Floyd was the big brother we all loved!!! We love u Kid!!! We gone ride for ya!!!

“Them POLICE BRUTALITY ASS COPS Police car from Minneapolis Shouldn’t have had that much pressure on 1 human being to kill him,” Ward wrote via Twitter. “On top of that I had no CLUE WHATSOEVER THAT THAT WAS BIG FLOYD. #3rdWardLegend #RIPGeorgeFloyd #RipBIGFloyd #JusticeForFloyd.”

Justice for Big Floyd!

Cal Wayne offered one of the more touching tributes to Floyd. Both being Third Ward products, Cal considered Floyd to be more than just a mentor to him.

“This wasn’t my friend this was my big brother,” he wrote on Instagram. “My true O.G. Big Floyd any song I made you hear who taught me ‘George Big Floyd’ @bigfloyd3 @bigfloyd4god_rtg fuck the law. Y’all made my brother beg and the whole world saw him tell y’all ‘yall killing me’! Dam! #RESPEKDAGHETTO.”

RELATED: Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson Remembers His “Twin” George Floyd

 

george floyd , Screwed Up Click

Photos
