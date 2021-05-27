National
HomeNational

Pennsylvania Board Denies Bill Cosby’s Request For Parole

The defamed star was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison in 2018.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Bill Cosby arriving at the Montgomery County courthouse

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Once lovingly referred to as “America’s Dad” due to the massive success of his hit family sitcom The Cosby Show, fallen actor Bill Cosby has spent the last three years in prison following a 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

|| RELATED: Pennsylvania Court Seems Open To Bill Cosby’s Appeal At ‘Prior Bad Acts’ Hearing ||

|| RELATED: Cosby’s Sex Crime Conviction Will Be Reviewed As Court Accepts His Appeal ||

Cosby, now 83 years old, hoped to avoid serving the full ten years of his sentence, as the The Pennsylvania Parole Board considered his application for an early release at a May 11 hearing.

On Thursday (May 27), news broke that the board rejected Cosby’s petition to be released, citing his refusal to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for Cosby, said the decision came as no surprise to his client.

“We knew he was going to be rejected. He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied,” He has maintained his innocence from the beginning.” Wyatt said.

The Board also noted that Cosby received a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections.

Despite being behind bars, Cosby’s Twitter page is occasionally updated. Back in March, a post was made from his account updating followers on the status of his appeal.

 

Last June, Wyatt told members of the press that his client’s guilty verdict was an indictment on not just Cosby, but of all people of color in the United States.

“As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him — it’s about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America,” Wyatt said. “We’re extremely thankful to our attorneys for their tenacious efforts in fighting for the vindication of Mr. Cosby.”

Array

Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes

15 photos Launch gallery

Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes

Continue reading Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes

Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes

[caption id="attachment_4125097" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Born on May 27, 1971, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes would have turned 50 years old today. Adored by fans across the globe, Left Eye was the most colorfully outspoken member of TLC, and today we take a quick look back at her iconic style that will forever be linked to 90s pop culture. || RELATED: TLC is Down With Battling SWV or Xscape on VERZUZ || || RELATED: Lifetime’s “Hopelessly In Love” Features Faith Evans, Left Eye || It's hard to believe it has been 19 years since we lost Lopes. Time goes on, but the music and memories remain. Check out the gallery below for a trip down memory lane.

The Latest:

Pennsylvania Board Denies Bill Cosby’s Request For Parole  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

bill cosby

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina…
 11 hours ago
05.27.21
50 Cent Hints He Is Ready To Ditch…
 12 hours ago
05.27.21
BET Announces 2021 BET Awards Nominations And The…
 12 hours ago
05.27.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A…
 15 hours ago
05.27.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021…
 16 hours ago
05.27.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 1 day ago
05.27.21
Summer Walker Performs At The Novo
Oh Summer: Summer Walker Gets Dragged On Twitter…
 1 day ago
05.26.21
15 items
Social Media In Uproar Over Steak 48 Location…
 1 day ago
05.26.21
9th Annual DOC NYC - "Out Of Omaha"
J. Cole Done With Commitment To Basketball Africa…
 2 days ago
05.26.21
7 Staple Pieces To Complete Your Memorial Day…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
JAY-Z, Bad Bunny, & Nneka Ogwumike Help LeBron…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Converse Accused Of Stealing Sneaker Design From Rejected…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
J. Cole’s Manager Ibrahim “IB” Hamad Shares More…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Ray J Hits $17,000 Jackpot Playing The Slots…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Nicki Minaj’s…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close