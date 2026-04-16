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Before the WNBA, There Was the ABL

Published on April 16, 2026

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Seattle Storm v Los Angeles Sparks
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Let me put y’all on to something real quick…

Before the WNBA ever tipped off, there was another league out here really putting on for women’s basketball — and it doesn’t get talked about enough. I’m talking about the American Basketball League. Now a lot of people don’t even realize this league existed, but it played a MAJOR role in shaping the game and creating opportunities for women athletes at a time when the spotlight wasn’t as bright. And here’s the part that really stands out to me… the ABL actually prioritized the players.

We’re talking:

  • Higher salaries than what the WNBA was offering in its early days
  • A full traditional season that ran through the fall and winter
  • A structure that felt more aligned with how major leagues operate

Because of that, some of the top women’s basketball players at the time chose the ABL over the WNBA when both leagues launched. And that says a LOT. Even though the ABL didn’t last long, its impact is undeniable. It helped push the conversation forward about what women athletes deserve — from pay to respect to visibility. So when we celebrate how far women’s basketball has come today, we’ve also gotta give credit to the leagues and players who laid that foundation. Because without them… the game wouldn’t look like this now.

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