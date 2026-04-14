Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Big Wins… and Even Bigger Snubs

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The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 class is here, and while there are definitely some legends getting their flowers — like Luther Vandross, Sade, Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, and Billy Idol — the conversation isn’t just about who made it in… it’s about who didn’t. This year also brought major love to influential artists like Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, and MC Lyte, showing that hip-hop and global music are finally being recognized across multiple categories, not just boxed into one lane.

But let’s be real — the snubs are what’s got people talking. Mariah Carey (again), Lauryn Hill, and especially New Edition missing the cut has fans confused, especially considering their impact and multiple nominations over the years. And when you factor in how the fan vote actually works — counting as just one ballot no matter how many people vote — it raises even more questions about how these decisions are really being made. Bottom line: it’s a mix of celebration and side-eye this year, but shoutout to the legends who did make it… because they earned that.