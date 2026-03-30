Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

Published on March 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Comets
Source: General / Getty

Houston basketball history is coming full circle as the Houston Comets are officially set to return to the WNBA in 2027, marking one of the most anticipated comebacks in women’s sports. The announcement reignites a legacy that once made Houston the epicenter of women’s professional basketball and brings back a franchise that helped define the league in its earliest years.

The Comets were not just a team they were the WNBA’s first true dynasty. From 1997 to 2000, Houston captured four consecutive championships, setting a standard of excellence that still stands today. Led by legends like Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, and Tina Thompson, the Comets dominated the league with a mix of elite talent, leadership, and championship mentality that made them nearly unstoppable.

Cynthia Cooper earned four WNBA Finals MVP awards during that historic run, while Sheryl Swoopes became one of the most decorated players in league history, earning multiple MVP honors and defensive accolades. Tina Thompson, meanwhile, would go on to become the WNBA’s all time leading scorer at the time of her retirement. Together, they didn’t just win they built the blueprint for greatness in women’s basketball.

Now, more than a decade after the franchise folded, the return of the Houston Comets signals a new chapter for the city and the league. With Houston’s deep sports culture and a new generation of talent ready to take the court, the Comets’ comeback is about more than nostalgia it is about restoring a legacy and building the future of the WNBA right where its first dynasty once thrived.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob

Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

Hip-Hop Wired
Amber Rose SlutWalk LA

Professional Procreator Says Democrats Are Extension Of KKK

Hip-Hop Wired

TLC's Chilli Allegedly Donated To World's Biggest Scrub, Donald Trump, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Fetty Wap - The Breakfast Club

10 Takeaways From Fetty Wap’s New Album ‘Zavier’

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Family Day In The Park
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

Do You Still Love Me?
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Ella Mai LIVE August 5th at Smart Financial Centre

Lizzo
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close