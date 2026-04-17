4/20 Gas Takeover: Win $100 Gas Cards Every Hour!

We are turning up the heat on 4/20 with a giveaway that could keep you rolling all day long. Driven by Shell Fuel Rewards, we are hooking listeners up with a $100 gas card every hour from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 20.

That means all day long, lucky winners will score extra fuel money just in time to help ease the pain at the pump. Whether you are headed to work, running errands, or just trying to keep your tank full, this is your chance to win big.

Make sure you are locked in and listening starting at 6 a.m. for your shot to win. We are giving away that gas every hour, and you do not want to miss your chance to cash in on this 4/20 hookup.