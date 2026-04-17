Listen Live
Close
Keisha Nicole Show

It’s the Little Things: The Turn-Ons We Don’t Talk About

It’s the Little Things: The Turn-Ons We Don’t Talk About Enough

Published on April 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Happy Couple Shopping
Source: stevecoleimages / Getty

I asked a simple question, and whew… the responses did not disappoint. Because let’s be real for a second — it’s not always the big, flashy gestures that get you. Sometimes it’s the smallest, most unexpected moments that really make you look at somebody a little different.

For me, it’s those effortless, natural moments. Like if I’m driving and a man looks over, smiles at me, maybe puts his hand on my lap… it’s something about that confidence mixed with calm energy. That’ll get my attention every time. Or when I casually mention I like something — it could be something small — and he actually listens, remembers, and shows up with it later without me asking? That right there is different. That’s intentional. That’s thoughtful. And that’s a turn-on.

Now when I took it to the comments, y’all really tapped in. Some people said it’s as simple as good habits — eating right, taking care of yourself. Others said it’s a man who works with his hands, handling things around the house, being useful. I saw someone say just watching a man mow the lawn will do it for them — and honestly, I get it. There’s something about effort and presence. Then there were the deeper ones — like having someone truly listen to you, stand by you, and make you feel supported. That kind of emotional security? That’s powerful.

And of course, some of y’all kept it real specific. A good smile. Smelling good. Having goals. Communication. Even just the little things — because like someone said in the comments, it really is the little things. Those are the moments that build attraction without trying too hard.

At the end of the day, what I love about this conversation is that it reminds us attraction isn’t one-size-fits-all. It’s personal. It’s layered. And most of the time, it’s not about doing the most — it’s about paying attention.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video

Rick Ross Speaks On Drake Fallout, “Homie Got A Lot Of Issues”

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Speaks To Press Outside The Oval Office

Donald Trump's Mental Fitness The Subject of Intense Scrutiny Following Zany Fox News Interview

Hip-Hop Wired

Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Caught Reciting & Remixing Fake Bible Verse From 'Pulp Fiction'

Hip-Hop Wired
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Quavo Pops Out At Cardi B’s Concert, Fans Raised Eyebrows Amid Offset History

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Family Day in the Park_DL (with Sponsors)
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

Passport from the United States of America
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

New Passport Changes Could Impact Your 2026 Travel Plans

Houston Comets
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close