Celebrity Trainer Tim Boutte On Training Megan Thee Stallion, Proper Technique & More!

Want a body like Megan Thee Stallion? Celebrity trainer Tim Boutte is a man making plenty movies and is the head of Meg’s Hottie Boot Camp and he’s not only trained a few athletes, but he can also now say he’s trained a three-time Grammy Award winner! Boutte checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to detail his work with Meg, how he’s a strong believer in HIIT Training, meal prepping, what is an ANDROID BODY and more!

“I’ve always been like a gym rat,” Boutte says of his joys in the gym. “It started with sports, I played football, I ran track … I was on varsity in freshman in track and varsity in football as a sophomore. I was voted most athletic and later, I had the opportunity to sign to play in the NFL, played Arena Football and even ran track professionally. My best race was the 400 and the 200 but I had a real good 40-time.”

On How He Started Training:

“I started at 28, 29 when I was done with football but my teammates would love working out with me because I would put together these crazy workouts.”

On Working With Megan Thee Stallion:

“Originally I had more athletes, but I had a relationship with T. Farris and I’ve known him since he was working with Paul Wall. So it was a natural fit. He’s lost … 53 pounds working with me.”

Check out the full interview between the two up top!

Close