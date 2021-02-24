BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
DDG Explains Why He Invested In Crypto, Talks New 'D4R' Project & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Pontiac Made DDG already has fans anticipating his upcoming ‘D4R’ project but tapping in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios, there’s no telling what you may hear. The two discuss DDG’s upcoming project, how he invested in cryptocurrency, why he ditched YouTube for a rap career, the success of his “Moonwalkin'” single and how Blueface contributed to the song being everywhere, how music really is a family business for him and more!

