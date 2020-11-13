BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Alex Isley Talks Growing Up Second Generation Isley, New Album & More! [VIDEO]

Put on any R&B playlist in 2020 and you’re sure to hear the voice of Alex Isley on it.

The second-generation singer has evolved from being the offspring of musical giants to a formidable name to watch in R&B in the near future. From the release of her “Mine” single to “Think Of Me” from her Wilton collaboration with Jack Dine and her appearance on Insecure, Isley’s been everywhere.

Young Jas had to ask all the right questions from the Houston BMW Studios about Alex and her famous family, how Wilton came to be and more.

“I’m always proud of it,” Alex says of her family heritage with her dad being Ernie Isley and uncle Ron Isley being the frontman. She used to shadow the band in the studio when she was younger but they haven’t given her any direct advice in regards to the industry. Instead, it’s all been technical help, such as her grandmother giving her voice lessons.

The rising R&B talent can always go back and look at some of the classic records from her family such as “Who’s That Lady” and “Between The Sheets” but she didn’t jump to her own career until she was 22.

“I went to UCLA for jazz studies,” she said. “I think after I create [a song], I see colors. It’s not necessarily the mindset for me, but I connect colors with certain sounds and I didn’t know that was a certain condition called chromesthesia. I know a few mathematicians who can see numbers in colors but for me, it’s kinda natural.”

Watch the full interview up top. Subscribe to 97.9 The Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews, live streams and more!

Photos
