Maurice Ashley On Grandmaster Status, Collaboration With Hennessy, Life Lessons From Chess & More [VIDEO]

Maurice Ashley is a Jamaican-American chess player who rose to fame as the first African-American Grandmaster in chess history. In a game that has existed for 1,500 years. He tells his story and more with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios on how he was first drawn to chess, how he became a grandmaster, Hennessy tapping him for their Never Stop, Never Settle campaign, whether or not his family has gotten into chess and what the game has taught him about life.

