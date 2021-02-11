Coi Leray On ‘No More Parties’ Success, Setting Trends & More [EXCLUSIVE]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Coi Leray’s “No More Parties” is making noise all over the place and the rising star taps in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to not only go over the single but how she continues to set her own trends, the evolution of her music, how TikTok took things to a new level and more!

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to 97.9 The Box on YouTube!

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Coi Leray Talks “Huddy”, Touring With Trippie Redd, Not Dating In The Industry + More!

RELATED: Jaw Dropper: Meet Coi Leray [Photos]

Also On 97.9 The Box: