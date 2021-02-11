BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Coi Leray On ‘No More Parties’ Success, Setting Trends & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Coi Leray Feature Image

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Coi Leray’s “No More Parties” is making noise all over the place and the rising star taps in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to not only go over the single but how she continues to set her own trends, the evolution of her music, how TikTok took things to a new level and more!

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to 97.9 The Box on YouTube!

