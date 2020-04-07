CLOSE
coi leray
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Posted 18 hours ago

About a year or so ago, Coi Leray came through and broke down the science and lessons behind her buzzing single “Huddy,” being one of the newest faces in regards to the East Coast and more. She began dating Trippie Redd and in an interview with Nardwuar, well – we found out something crazier. She’s Benzino‘s daughter!

Listen Live

If you didn’t have an idea about who Benzino is beyond reality TV, he went toe-to-toe with Eminem about 17 years ago, was a co-owner of The Source and has generally been one of the more entertaining individuals hip-hop ever gave us. BUT, this is about Coi and she’s a natural stunner. Check out the pics below!

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Coi Leray Talks “Huddy”, Touring With Trippie Redd, Not Dating In The Industry + More!

Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

B o r 3 d

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Heyzdaddy 💗

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

C8 making some dumb shit in the back

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Out west

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Chapter 2: 📸 @gilbertsosa Stylist: @brvndo

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Thank You 🖤

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

I’m so Prada you baby 🖤

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

Fam cam

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Yeeeesh

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

😏

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

👍🏼

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

STRAIGHT FIREEEEE NI99A 🔥🔥🔥😈

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

@billieeilish @bershkacollection @yeezymafia

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

Latest
Trial date for R. Kelly in Brooklyn pushed back to July
R. Kelly Denied Prison Release Despite Concerns About…
 13 hours ago
04.07.20
50 Cent Gets Greenlight For BMF Series On…
 15 hours ago
04.07.20
7 Instagram ‘VERZUZ’ Battles We Want To See 
 15 hours ago
04.07.20
Here’s Why Wendy Williams Shaded Her Homegirl NeNe…
 19 hours ago
04.07.20
Meek Mill Responds To 2 Chainz IG Live…
 19 hours ago
04.07.20
YG The Latest Celebrity To Ridicuslously Push A…
 20 hours ago
04.07.20
’Candyman’ Remake Pushed Back To September Due To…
 21 hours ago
04.07.20
Master P Supports Elderly New Orleans Residents During…
 23 hours ago
04.07.20
AMC Theaters In Danger Of Never Re-Opening After…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is An Utter Savage On…
 2 days ago
04.07.20
Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet…
 2 days ago
04.07.20
15 items
My Karen? Twitter Poll Suggests The Term “Karen”…
 2 days ago
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
It Took A Global Pandemic To Get Drake…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Swizz Beatz Postpones Teddy Riley vs Babyface Battle:…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Photos
Close