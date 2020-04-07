Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

About a year or so ago, Coi Leray came through and broke down the science and lessons behind her buzzing single “Huddy,” being one of the newest faces in regards to the East Coast and more. She began dating Trippie Redd and in an interview with Nardwuar, well – we found out something crazier. She’s Benzino‘s daughter!

If you didn’t have an idea about who Benzino is beyond reality TV, he went toe-to-toe with Eminem about 17 years ago, was a co-owner of The Source and has generally been one of the more entertaining individuals hip-hop ever gave us. BUT, this is about Coi and she’s a natural stunner. Check out the pics below!

