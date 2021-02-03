Local Music
Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby Go 'Toy Story' For Their 'Cry Baby' Video [WATCH]

The best parts about Toy Story are when the toys come alive. If you’re working in a toy store as Blame It On Kway does and your two main toys are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby – expect the toys to come alive and start throwing ass and having fun. The official video for Megan’s “Cry Baby” track off of her gold-selling debut album Good News comes as Meg and DaBaby completely wreck a toy store from driving a toy Bugatti through dollhouses to multiple dancers turning up and turning out. Sorry Kway.

Watch the official video to “Cry Baby” below.

