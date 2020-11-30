Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album ‘Good News’ Lands At No. 2 Spot On Billboard 200 Chart

CLOSE
Meanwhile, it looks like Jeezy's VERZUZ battle with Gucci Mane wasn't enough to catapult the Atlanta rapper's album The Recession 2 into the top 10.

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The numbers are in, and Megan Thee Stallion has a lot to be happy about when it comes to her debut album Good News.

The Houston rapper’s 17-track debut album entered the week at No.2 on the Billboard 200. Good News, led by its rather infectious single “Body,” moved a total of 100,500 equivalent album units. When you break it all down, that’s 82,500 streaming equivalent album units (115.85 million on-demand streams) and 16,000 in physical album sales.

This marks the third time Thee Stallion has had a top 10 project. Her previous EPs Fever and Suga were also high on the charts following their debuts. As expected, Megan couldn’t overcome the K-Pop machine with BTS landing the no. 1 spot with their latest effort, Be, which came in with 242,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S.

Meanwhile, it looks like Jeezy’s VERZUZ battle with Gucci Mane wasn’t enough to catapult the Atlanta rapper’s album The Recession 2 into the top 10. The project only moved 25k copies in the first seven days (3k pure sales), earning it the #17 spot on the charts.

Landing the #2 spot on the Billboard 200 isn’t any small feat, especially in this climate. It only adds to the growing list of wins the “Savage” crafter has gotten following the infamous July incident that saw miniature Toronto artist shoot her in both feet. We expect Megan and her hotties to celebrate this moment accordingly.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

megan thee stallion

