Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To The Raunchy Fun Of Ariana Grande’s ’34+35′ [LISTEN]

Ariana Grande has teased for a while her “34+35” remix and on Thursday (January 14), the singer revealed the two guests would be two Break The Internet alums in Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. The remix is a follow-up to the 2020 video from Director X whereas the song title suggests, Grande is absolutely in her lusty bag.

Of course, Doja and Megan get NSFW to keep up with Grande’s chorus and equally deliver. The single comes from Grande’s latest album Positions which arrived last October. Since then, she’s gotten engaged, teamed with Mariah Carey for a Christmas collaboration and also given fans a Sweetener era concert movie for Netflix.

Press play on the “34+35” remix below.

Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To The Raunchy Fun Of Ariana Grande’s ’34+35′ [LISTEN]  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

