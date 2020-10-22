CLOSE
Bryson Tiller & Kehlani Share A Love Affair For “Always Forever” [VIDEO]

Fresh off the release of his Anniversary project, Bryson Tiller shared the video for “Always Forever” co-starring Kehlani. The two singers find themselves in a steamy romance, sharing kisses on mattresses and letting time stand still, as if they’re the only people who inhabit it.

“Overloaded / On all the memories and all the moments, yeah,” Tiller sings on the track.  “When I look back to them it’s hard to focus / I like to imagine the time being frozen.”

In our conversation with Tiller, he opened up about how he wanted to be a fully developed popstar.

“With my goals, the goals I wanna reach in the next, I dunno three four years … I wanna be a popstar,” he said. “I would like to be a popstar at least one time. I wanna be able to say I was a popstar, at least do a pop album. Collaborate with some pop artists. So I feel like with that comes, a lot of magazine shoots, a lot of video interviews, a lot of performances, a lot of stuff Bryson from five years ago would have been very uncomfortable Awith.”

He added, “Now I’m still a little uncomfortable but I’m trying to adjust a little bit. Cause people used to come to my shows and go, ‘OMG, that’s Bryson.’ I just wanted to see myself as other people saw me as. I never saw what people saw of me. But I’m way past that now. There’s a lot of things I’ma have to adjust to if I wanna be a popstar.”

Watch the video for “Always Forever” up top. Anniversary debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

