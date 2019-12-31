CLOSE
Bryson Tiller, Girlfriend Kendra Bailey Welcome Their Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Congrats to Bryson Tiller and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey!

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Kelly Jade Tiller just in time for the new year and shared the good news on Instagram.

Kelly Jade Tiller💕🧸

welcome home Kelly 💛🌞🌻 @_kendrabailey

Tiller also commented on his photo saying,”still in awe, she’s really here and i can’t stop kissing her face. we love you Kelly Jade.”

The couple have been dating for a year and some change now and revealed that they were expecting back in September. Among the first photos, the couple published together involved them seated with Tiller clutching Bailey’s growing baby bump. “Been sitting here trying to come up with one of those long deep captions but honestly I’m so bad at that,” Bailey wrote alongside the pictures. “All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here.”

Kelly Jade is Tiller’s second daughter as his oldest girl, Harley is from a previous relationship.

Congrats to Bryson and Kendra!

