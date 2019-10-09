CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Summer Walker Debuts “Playing Games” Video Feat. Bryson Tiller [WATCH]

Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

So everyone (and I mean everyone) is in love with Summer Walker‘s debut album Over It, to the point where it is likely going to be the No. 1 album in the country come next week. BUT, one of the songs that was released earlier this year, “Playing Games” featuring Bryson Tiller now has an official, futuristic video and you can watch it in full below.

Now, can we get a video for that Usher collab, though?

RELATED: Summer Walker’s Debut LP ‘Over It’ Has Everyone In Their Feels [STREAM]

RELATED: On The Scene: Box Spring Fest 2019 w/ DVSN, Summer Walker &amp; Ally Brooke

 

bryson tiller , over it , summer walker

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Everything We Can Expect From Tyler Perry’s Groundbreaking…
 4 hours ago
10.09.19
15 items2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers…
 13 hours ago
10.09.19
All Star Weekend Migos Album Release Party
JT Of City Girls Released From Prison, Drops…
 20 hours ago
10.08.19
Tyler Perry Squashes Beef With Spike Lee, Names…
 24 hours ago
10.08.19
9 items
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 For Holiday 2020
 1 day ago
10.08.19
RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Art For Life Sponsored By Bombay Sapphire Gin
Dave Chappelle Announces Show At House Of Blues…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Lupita Nyong’o Spits Bars As “Troublemaker” On ‘The…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
HBO Tapped Pusha T To Remix Theme Song…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions
 1 day ago
10.08.19
9 items
Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Wesley Snipes Criticizes ‘New Jack City’ Sequel For…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Rihanna Is Releasing A Visual Autobiography
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Dave Free Parts Ways With TDE To Start…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Hauls In Record $93.5M Opening…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
50 Cent Producing Docuseries On Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close