Summer Walker Debuts “Playing Games” Video Feat. Bryson Tiller [WATCH]

So everyone (and I mean everyone) is in love with Summer Walker‘s debut album Over It, to the point where it is likely going to be the No. 1 album in the country come next week. BUT, one of the songs that was released earlier this year, “Playing Games” featuring Bryson Tiller now has an official, futuristic video and you can watch it in full below.

Now, can we get a video for that Usher collab, though?

