Rest In Peace: Influencer Klaudia Glam Dies After Being Run Over By Car, Gabrielle Carrington's Charge Changed To Murder

Source: @Klaudiaglam / Instagram

BOSSIP previously reported on a disturbingly gruesome incident that took place between two influencers in the UK. Unfortunately, that story now has a sad update.

According to The Sun, 32-year-old social media influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, known online as @Klaudiaglam, has died after being purposely struck by a car in London. Zakrzewska sustained serious injuries following a violent early-morning fight with Gabrielle Carrrington, another popular online personality known as @RielleUK. The tragedy occurred around 4:30 a.m. on April 19 on Argyll Street, near the London Palladium, after what witnesses described as a heated conflict between the two women.

A family member of Klaudia’s told The Sun that the family has been in a “living hell” since the attack and has been by her bedside every day. We can’t even imagine the pain that they are suffering now as they reveal that their beloved has been “brain dead” since arriving at the hospital.

A close family member told us that Klaudia’s “kindly heart” had been slowing down and her “organs failing”. They added: “Klaudia touched many hearts and we are all in agony.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell is in charge of the ongoing investigation and came forward today to issue a public statement about Klaudia’s passing and to extend sympathies to her loved ones.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Klaudia’s family and friends in light of this tragic update. Our thoughts are also with everyone impacted by this incident. “We recognise that this case has generated significant interest and discussion on social media; however, we would urge the public to refrain from further speculation. DCI Foxwell also asked that people stop circulating the traumatizing footage of Klaudia being run over by Carrington. The video has already amassed millions of views across platforms. We’d be remiss not to mention the other two individuals again who were hurt during the vehicle attack. There is no new status updates on those two but we will continue to monitor the situation in search of more information.

Rest In Peace: Influencer Klaudia Glam Dies After Being Run Over By Car, Gabrielle Carrington's Charge Changed To Murder was originally published on bossip.com