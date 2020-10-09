CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
BMW HOU
HomeBMW HOU

Lenora Details Her Switch From Opera To R&B, Working With Slim Thug, Her New Album & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Houston keeps R&B talent on deck and Lenora is one of the city’s next up!

From HSPVA to working with Slim Thug the Hiram Clarke native checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to detail how she jumped from college in New Orleans with an opera background, how her grandmother inspired her stage name, the odd jobs she worked from Whole Foods to taking up the family business, before she finally took the risk to sing full-time, her quarantine concerts at home, how she and Slim linked up for “Relax” and more!

“With opera and classical music, you’re stuck to a piece of music someone else wrote,” Lenora says. “I just started thinking, ‘What if I wrote my own stuff?’ The real reason I got out of opera … well for one, I realized I’d have to go to grad school and be in more debt.”

She continued, “It’s a whole career path and most people be broke and singing … well, not everybody cause everybody story different, but they be singing in the chorus and you don’t get your big role until you’re 30 and I said, ‘Nah.’ Plus, people in the opera world were boring. I’m from Hiram Clarke, I went to HSPVA but they were a little too uptight for me.”

RELATED: Lenora Unwinds At The Treehouse Ranch For Her “Cool” Video [WATCH]

RELATED: Lenora Unwinds At The Treehouse Ranch For Her “Cool” Video [WATCH]

lenora

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
LAPD Confirms Former WNBA Superstar Cappie Pondexter Was…
 5 hours ago
10.09.20
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan…
 20 hours ago
10.08.20
Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing…
 20 hours ago
10.08.20
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Purchased A Ferrari With…
 22 hours ago
10.08.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund…
 23 hours ago
10.08.20
HBO Max Developing Series Centered Around The Launch…
 1 day ago
10.08.20
Issa Voice: Morgan Freeman Details How He Landed…
 1 day ago
10.08.20
Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 3
Scarface Asks Social Media To Help Him With…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
How To Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Mike…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Kanye West Files Docs That Say He’s Worth…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Tamar Braxton approved headshot
Tamar Braxton Speaks Out About Her Break Up…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
David Letterman Gets Personal With Dave Chappelle, Lizzo…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Congrats! Kelly Rowland Reveals She’s Pregnant On The…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Rihanna Apologizes To Muslim Community After Savage X…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Whew Chile The Shade: Jill Scott Seemingly Responds…
 3 days ago
10.07.20
Kim Kardashian Details How She Cared For Kanye…
 3 days ago
10.06.20
Photos
Close