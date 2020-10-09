Lenora Details Her Switch From Opera To R&B, Working With Slim Thug, Her New Album & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Houston keeps R&B talent on deck and Lenora is one of the city’s next up!

From HSPVA to working with Slim Thug the Hiram Clarke native checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to detail how she jumped from college in New Orleans with an opera background, how her grandmother inspired her stage name, the odd jobs she worked from Whole Foods to taking up the family business, before she finally took the risk to sing full-time, her quarantine concerts at home, how she and Slim linked up for “Relax” and more!

“With opera and classical music, you’re stuck to a piece of music someone else wrote,” Lenora says. “I just started thinking, ‘What if I wrote my own stuff?’ The real reason I got out of opera … well for one, I realized I’d have to go to grad school and be in more debt.”

She continued, “It’s a whole career path and most people be broke and singing … well, not everybody cause everybody story different, but they be singing in the chorus and you don’t get your big role until you’re 30 and I said, ‘Nah.’ Plus, people in the opera world were boring. I’m from Hiram Clarke, I went to HSPVA but they were a little too uptight for me.”

RELATED: Lenora Unwinds At The Treehouse Ranch For Her “Cool” Video [WATCH]

RELATED: Lenora Unwinds At The Treehouse Ranch For Her “Cool” Video [WATCH]

Also On 97.9 The Box: