Even with the Houston heat being a constant pain every summer, Houstonians still find a way to make it work. Lenora who is easily having one of the best summers of any Houston singer, decided to take her band, The Mile High Club out to the Treehouse Ranch for not only a little fun in the sun but a solid reminder. Being from Houston can mean many things. It can mean a slice of country, it could mean a slice of city with some good BBQ from the one duckoff spot you know better than anybody. Most of all, it means home.

“Cool,” the result of that one sunny day, features Lenora on horseback and her band not only playing along but having fun. Lenora shines as the girl next door who, as Southern as she can be, may cuss you out but still wear her stain bonnet and wants you to simply, take the edge off. Again, coolest girl in the world doesn’t need you being rough around the edges. Smooth that thing on out.

Watch the RIOT MUSE directed video below.

RELATED: Lenora – “Relax”

Lenora Unwinds At The Treehouse Ranch For Her “Cool” Video [WATCH] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: