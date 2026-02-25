Listen Live
Close
News

Rep. Al Green Held Up Black People Aren't Apes Sign At SOTU

Rep. Al Green Held Up “Black People Aren’t Apes” Sign, Ejected From State Of The Union

Rep. Al Green, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, held up the sign and was ejected and accosted by fellow congress members.

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address

Rep. Al Green, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, defiantly held up a sign that read “Black People Aren’t Apes” as Trump entered the chamber. Rep. Al Green was eventually escorted outside of the chamber, with two Republican Party congressmen accosting him on his way out.

Rep. Al Green, 78, represents Texas’ 9th District, as he’s done since 2004. Green, a ranking member of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, along with other committee assignments, was seen during the State Of The Union’s broadcast holding the aforementioned sign.

It can be assumed that this was in response to President Trump’s offensive video depicting President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, with public outcry leading to the deletion of the clip. The president has yet to apologize for sharing the video.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise was the first member of Congress to attempt to get Green to ditch the sign earlier in the night. As Green was exiting the chamber while Trump continued, Troy Nehls, a Republican Party congressman who represents Texas’ 22nd District, attempted to snatch the sign from Green, who defiantly held on to the paper as Nehls ripped the sign.

President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address

This is the second State Of The Union where Green has been ejected from the chamber during the address.

Online, images of the moment are making their rounds, along with reactions from observers to the explosive moment involving Congressman Al Green. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Rep. Al Green Held Up “Black People Aren’t Apes” Sign, Ejected From State Of The Union was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Photocall

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Makes History At The BAFTA Film Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN

T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement

T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation

50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

Celebrating The Life of Michael 5000 Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

'Made in Medellín: Ciudad Primavera' J Balvin Concert
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Balvin LIVE at Rodeo

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close