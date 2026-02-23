J. Cole Pulled Up to Third Ward — And Took Album Promo to the Streets

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Houston got a real surprise this weekend when J. Cole pulled up to Third Ward — not for a club appearance, not for a flashy pop-up, but to ride bikes. Lets Do This Houston, known for hosting themed bike rides through Third Ward, had already planned a J. Cole-inspired night. What they didn’t know was whether Cole himself would actually show. About ten minutes into the ride, he converged with the group and just like that, the vibe shifted. No big stage, no barricades — just bikes, music, and fans cruising through the city listening to the new album together. That’s how you take promotion back to the roots.

If you know Lets Do This Houston, you know these rides are a whole experience. I did the Chris Brown-themed one before Breezy Bowl last year, so I already knew the energy would be right. But having J. Cole actually show up? Different. He stayed for a bit, rode through the neighborhood, and kept it intimate. Over the weekend, he was also spotted at TSU talking with students — again, no theatrics, just connection. Some people are saying he’s trying hard to keep that “humble” image alive. Others see it for what it is: authentic promotion, real-world interaction, and building genuine moments with the people who support him. Either way, you can’t deny it’s a refreshing approach in an era of overproduced rollouts.

And the best part about Lets Do This Houston? You truly never know who might pop up. The upcoming calendar is stacked: Night Light Bike Ride to The Post HTX on February 27, Hold Your Horses | Rodeo Brunch at Wyld Ranch on March 1, and the Wale & Ari Lennox Night Light Bike Ride on March 6. These rides blend culture, community, music, and Houston pride in a way that feels organic. If this weekend proved anything, it’s that the city stays ready — and sometimes the biggest stars meet you right where you are. You can get more information on Lets DO This Houston bike ride here!