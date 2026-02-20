Listen Live
Hip Hop History: The Fugees Changed the Game with The Score

Published on February 20, 2026

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Three
Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

On February 13, 1996, The Fugees released The Score — their second and final studio album, and one of the most important hip-hop projects of the ‘90s. Blending rap, reggae, soul, and R&B, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras created a body of work that felt global and deeply personal all at once. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, sold over six million copies in the U.S., and earned the group two Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album. Tracks like “Killing Me Softly,” “Ready or Not,” and “Fu-Gee-La” didn’t just dominate radio — they shifted what mainstream hip-hop could sound like. Nearly three decades later, The Score still stands as a cultural benchmark, proving that lyricism, melody, and message can live in the same space and win big.

