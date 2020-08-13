BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Young Dolph Details ‘Rich Slave’ Album, Giving Away His Lambo & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Young Dolph - Astroworld Festival 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Young Dolph shocked fans when he revealed that he would be gifting one lucky winner his Lamborghini but Dolph wasn’t kidding. The Memphis’ native plans on dropping his Rich Slave album tomorrow (August 14) with features from Megan Thee Stallion and others but he’s giving all the game to J-Que from the Houston BMW Studios!

Zooming from video shoot to video shoot, the two discuss Dolph’s upcoming album, why he feels free during the current pandemic and of course, if J-Que could pull off in that Lambo himself!

RELATED: Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Music To Focus On Family

Watch the interview in full below.

young dolph

Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
