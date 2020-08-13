Young Dolph Details ‘Rich Slave’ Album, Giving Away His Lambo & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Young Dolph shocked fans when he revealed that he would be gifting one lucky winner his Lamborghini but Dolph wasn’t kidding. The Memphis’ native plans on dropping his Rich Slave album tomorrow (August 14) with features from Megan Thee Stallion and others but he’s giving all the game to J-Que from the Houston BMW Studios!

Zooming from video shoot to video shoot, the two discuss Dolph’s upcoming album, why he feels free during the current pandemic and of course, if J-Que could pull off in that Lambo himself!

Watch the interview in full below.

