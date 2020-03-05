CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Music To Focus On Family

"I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son.”-Young Dolph

2019 Rolling Loud LA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Young Dolph is done with music—kind of.

According to Complex, Young Dolph has officially announced his retirement from music after a series of posts on his Instagram stories revealed he missed being able to spend time with his son.

“Highly considering quitting music, because I really wanna be with my kids 24/7,” Young Dolph wrote. “Ya’ll nixxas never touched a vacuum sealer until your rap career kicked off, jus to look cool. U nixxas ass backwards.”

Although it’s unclear when Dolph officially plans to announce his plan to retire, he made it clear that it is his plan noting to the publication that the decision was based off of his ability to spend time with his son. “I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son,” Dolph said.

Despite his announcement, his confirmed concerts are still going strong after the rapper took to Instagram to post a flyer to his show in Philadelphia slated for Thursday (Mar 5).

View this post on Instagram

PHILLY 2NIGHT‼️

A post shared by Paper Route Frank (@youngdolph) on

Dolph is also still expected to head Paper Route Empire, the Memphis-based record label that is home to Key Glock, Jay FizzleBig Moochie Grape, among others. Dolph’s rep noted that while the position is still in play, protege Key Glock is being groomed to be “the new torch bearer.”

Dolph’s confirmation comes on the same day he and Key Glock dropped the video for “1 Hell of a Life,” a standout cut from their 2019 joint mixtape Dum and Dummer.

Check out the visual below.

Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Music To Focus On Family  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tisha Campbell Still Holding Out Hope For That…
 5 hours ago
03.05.20
Kendrick Lamar Announces pgLang, His New Media Company
 5 hours ago
03.05.20
Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Music To Focus…
 5 hours ago
03.05.20
Miami Authorities Drop Battery Charge Against DaBaby, Still…
 7 hours ago
03.05.20
Power Winter Block Party
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s…
 8 hours ago
03.05.20
10 items
Summer Walker Getting Slammed After Racially Insensitive Post…
 8 hours ago
03.05.20
Tavis Smiley Has To Pay PBS $1.5 Million…
 10 hours ago
03.05.20
Guess Which Rapper Tried To Date Friends Melyssa…
 11 hours ago
03.05.20
Some Guy From WorldStar Flew In Full Bodysuit…
 12 hours ago
03.05.20
#FreeTheStallion: Judge Sides With Megan Thee Stallion, Denies…
 13 hours ago
03.05.20
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Suga’ Release Date Despite…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
13 items
Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline!
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at Fendi Prints On at Fendi in Beverly Hills
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failure…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
The Air Jordan IV OFF-WHITE Breds To Release…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Rap Snacks To Give The Notorious B.I.G. His…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close