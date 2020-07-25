Entertainment News
Doja Cat Reveals She Had COVID-19, Months After Mocking People About The Pandemic

Doja Cat has seen her fair share of controversy during the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with Capital XTRA in the UK, Doja had a bit of a revelation to the now-common “how is your quarantine going” question – she had COVID-19 at one point.

“I stay home, I got COVID … honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” Doja told Yinka and Shayna Marie. “I’m OK now, it was a 4-day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.”

Doja’s revelation comes months after the “Say So” singer went on a rant on Instagram Live poking fun at people who were concerned with the early stages of the pandemic.

“B*tch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf*cking beer version of that sh*t,” she said in a Live session on March 8. “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f*ck about corona, b*tch. It’s a flu!”

She added, “I’m not scared, Y’all are p*ssy, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep – that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

Back in May,  the 24-year-old swas allegedly in TinyChat group chats with white supremacists and addressed a 2015 song based on a racial slur. All this occurred as “Say So” from her 2019 album Hot Pink shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her first No. 1 single.

Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort
