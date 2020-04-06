CLOSE
doja cat
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Doja Cat’s Sexy Quarantine Outfits [PHOTOS]

Posted 23 hours ago

Doja Cat, Doja Cat, Doja Cat! That quarantine lifestyle isn’t for everybody, but for Doja she is doing it and doing it well.

Doja posted a few pictures of her exercising social distancing but in a sexy way. As we all read this article wearing the same pajama’s for the past 3 1/2 days Doja served a few looks. FashionNova geared her up for the quarantine and now we have body goals for Quarantine Summer 2020!

Check the photos out below.

Listen Live

 

Related: Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out &amp; Practicing Social Distance! [Photos]

Keri Hilson Posts A Topless Picture &amp; Caught Her Neighbors Creepin’! [Photos]

Doja Cat’s Sexy Quarantine Outfits [PHOTOS]  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

lashes from @glamnetic

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

outfit by @fashionnova sometimes 🐶

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

4.

5.

Latest
’Candyman’ Remake Pushed Back To September Due To…
 1 hour ago
04.07.20
Master P Supports Elderly New Orleans Residents During…
 3 hours ago
04.07.20
AMC Theaters In Danger Of Never Re-Opening After…
 5 hours ago
04.07.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is An Utter Savage On…
 17 hours ago
04.07.20
Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet…
 20 hours ago
04.07.20
15 items
My Karen? Twitter Poll Suggests The Term “Karen”…
 20 hours ago
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…
 23 hours ago
04.06.20
It Took A Global Pandemic To Get Drake…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Swizz Beatz Postpones Teddy Riley vs Babyface Battle:…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip For 42 Waitresses…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hasn’t Been Home A Second &…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
JAY-Z & Meek Mill Provide Much Needed Masks…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
15 items
Lil Jon vs. T-Pain Instagram Live Battle Sets…
 2 days ago
04.05.20
‘Tiger King’ Getting New Episode According To Jeff…
 2 days ago
04.05.20
15 items
NBA YoungBoy Disses Kodak Black & Jackboy, Nike…
 2 days ago
04.05.20
Photos
Close