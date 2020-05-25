Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty
has been under fire in the past 48 hours after multiple videos have leaked of her laughing at racist comments made by her friends. The “Say So” singer was caught saying offensives words like “dindu” online which is a term insulting police brutality victims. Doja Cat
Twitter users dug deep and found more offensive and homophobic comments made by Doja in old tweets and also in her music, including her participation in alt-right chat rooms. Needless to say, it may take more than an iOS Press Release to get out of this one.
On Sunday, the
Hot Pink artist broke her silence, apologizing to those she offended with her comments and saying she, “understands [her] influence and impact” and that she’s “taking this all very seriously.”
Read the full apology below.
Doja Cat Apologizes For Her Alleged Past Racist Remarks In Songs
was originally published on
rnbphilly.com
HU Staff: Ariela Anís @ari.anis Doja Cat has gone viral AGAIN, but this time for all of the wrong reasons. Just as she scored her first number one on Billboard's Hot 100 with "Say So," days later the internet has canceled her over her alleged anti-black and homophobic past. __________________________________________________ On Friday afternoon (May 22), Doja began trending on Twitter and was dragged into a #DojaCatIsOverParty after videos resurfaced of her on Tinychat -- a popular chatting platform -- talking with alt-right, anti-black incels -- a short word for involuntary celibate, which is used to refer to men whose misogyny stems from being undesirable. In addition to the videos, message boards claimed the singer has allegedly admitted to hating her blackness, and only liking her "thick" and "lightskin" features. __________________________________________________ The internet also alleges that her song "Dindu Nuffin" was in response to Sandra Bland's murder, and explained how the phrase is a racial slur for a black criminal. It's to be noted that this isn't the first time Doja's been dragged on social media. Previously, she's faced backlash for her homophobic views, stemming from 2015 tweets; which she's since tried to clear up. She claimed, "Do I hate gay people? I don't think I hate gay people. Gay is ok." While Doja has yet to publicly respond, the internet remains undefeated and relentless in digging up her dirt. #Socialites, thoughts? ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 Twitter __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
