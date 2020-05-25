Doja Cat has been under fire in the past 48 hours after multiple videos have leaked of her laughing at racist comments made by her friends. The “Say So” singer was caught saying offensives words like “dindu” online which is a term insulting police brutality victims.

Twitter users dug deep and found more offensive and homophobic comments made by Doja in old tweets and also in her music, including her participation in alt-right chat rooms. Needless to say, it may take more than an iOS Press Release to get out of this one.

On Sunday, the Hot Pink artist broke her silence, apologizing to those she offended with her comments and saying she, “understands [her] influence and impact” and that she’s “taking this all very seriously.”

Read the full apology below.

Doja Cat Apologizes For Her Alleged Past Racist Remarks In Songs was originally published on rnbphilly.com