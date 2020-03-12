CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

All Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Posted 13 hours ago

Well, this coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his family’s health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the coronavirus, center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell.

Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!

Related: Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting The Coronavirus [Video]

All Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Rudy Gobert

View this post on Instagram

#ontothenextone

A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) on

2. Tom Hanks

3. Rita Wilson

View this post on Instagram

Can’t get enough of Sydney!

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on

4. Donovan Mitchell

View this post on Instagram

🍎 🗽

A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on

Latest
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 6 hours ago
03.12.20
Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 8 hours ago
03.12.20
New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Homemade…
 9 hours ago
03.12.20
Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited…
 10 hours ago
03.12.20
Cardi B Is Definitely Nervous About The Coronavirus…
 11 hours ago
03.12.20
Living My Best Life! Millennials Are Booking Flights…
 15 hours ago
03.12.20
Our Favorite #FlipTheSwitch Challenges From TikTok
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Harvey Weinstein covicted of sexual assault in New York City court
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Pras Of The Fugees Arrested For Child Support…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Woman Who DaBaby Slapped In Tampa Concert Calls…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Old Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Admitting She Doesn’t…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, LeToya Luckett! Here Are 10 Times…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Fans cheer for Rufus Wainwright during his performance in the Mojave Tent at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 27, 2007. Mercury News photograph by Tim Ball.
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 2 days ago
03.10.20
5 items
Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
5 items
Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Ride Sharing’ The Boat…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Photos
Close