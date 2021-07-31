Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kelly Price shared on her Instagram page that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel her latest performance dates. We know that the prayers of the righteous availeth much (James 5:16). So, we are praying that her symptoms does not escalate and that she recovers quickly.
I found out today I have COVID
I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery.
Kelly just released a brand new gospel record “Grace” on Motown as well. Check out her title cut.
Kelly Price Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus
1. Kelly Price
1 of 76
2. Trey Songz
2 of 76
3. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tests positive for the coronavirus.
3 of 76
BREAKING - Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020
4. Chris Christie former governor of New Jersey tests positive for the coronavirus.
4 of 76
I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
5. Kellyanne Conway, Former counselor to the President, tested positive for COVID-19.
5 of 76
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️
6. Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia has tested positive for COVID-19.6 of 76
7. Bill Stepien, Trump’s new campaign manager, has tested positive for COVID-19.
7 of 76
Letter from Trump campaign manager, Bill Stepien, to staff confirming COVID diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/KTPSKNN4gm— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) October 3, 2020
8. Karoline Leavitt, White House assistant press secretary, Tests Positive For COVID-19
8 of 76
This is accurate. White House communications aides Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt both have coronavirus, I’m told. Other mid-level staffers have tested positive, too, in recent days. https://t.co/dDCMJHDZ0b— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 5, 2020
9. Chad Gilmartin, White House principal assistant press secretary, Tests Positive For COVID-19
9 of 76
.@ABC News has learned Chad Gilmartin a member of the White House press shop also is positive. Sources tell us test came back positive over the weekend.— John Santucci (@Santucci) October 5, 2020
10. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R) Tests Positive For COVID-19
10 of 76
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. But, after finding out he had the virus, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans to date, the Wisconsin Republican still chose to attend an Oktoberfest fundraising dinner that evening. https://t.co/6SsvlEFfH7— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 5, 2020
11. North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R) Tests Positive For COVID-19
11 of 76
Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive. I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well. COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested. pic.twitter.com/fwc826dkvQ— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 3, 2020
12. Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee Tests Positive For COVID-19
October 2, 202012 of 76
13. Assistant to the President, Nicholas Luna, Tests Positive For COVID-19
13 of 76
NEW: Nicholas Luna, one of the White House aides who works closest to President Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/VA7TQfEnW7 pic.twitter.com/NGofK77CjL— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 4, 2020
14. White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, Tests Positive For COVID-19
October 5, 202014 of 76
15. Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19
15 of 76
NEWS: Hope Hicks, who traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday, and to his Minnesota rally yesterday, has coronavirus, sources tell me.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020
16. New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton
16 of 76
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
17. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump17 of 76
18. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Test Positive For CoronaVirus
18 of 76
On Wednesday evening, @FirstLadyVA and I were notified that a member of our official residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive for #COVID19.— Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 25, 2020
We both received PCR nasal swab tests yesterday and both tested positive.https://t.co/bwReZWQfsw
19. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
19 of 76
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
20. Natalie Nunn20 of 76
21. Former Temptation Bruce Williamson Died From COVID-1921 of 76
22. Comedian Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for Coronavirus22 of 76
23. The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested Positive For COVID-19
23 of 76
24. Kevin HartSource:Getty 24 of 76
25. Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19Source:Getty 25 of 76
26. Herman Cain26 of 76
27. Russell Westbrook
27 of 76
Rockets guard Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020
28. Keisha Lance Bottoms
28 of 76
COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
29. D.L. Hughley
29 of 76
30. Ezekiel Elliott
30 of 76
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
31. Patrick Ewing
31 of 76
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
32. Von Miller
32 of 76
NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me. The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020
33. Jackie Towns, The Mother Of NBA Star Karl Anthony TownsSource:Getty 33 of 76
34. Rapper Westside Gunn34 of 76
35. Babyface35 of 76
36. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar:
36 of 76
37. Actress Rachel Matthews (Voiced “Honeymaren” In Frozen 2)37 of 76
38. Singer Charlotte Lawrence38 of 76
39. Prince Albert II of Monaco Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19.Source:WENN 39 of 76
40. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder
40 of 76
The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020
41. Ali WentworthSource:WENN 41 of 76
42. Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus COVID-19 But Has Since RecoveredSource:WENN 42 of 76
43. John Prine
43 of 76
We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B— CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020
44. Former NBA Player Jason Collins
44 of 76
I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020
45. Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19Source:WENN 45 of 76
46. BeBe WinansSource:Radio One Digital 46 of 76
47. Marvin WinansSource:Getty 47 of 76
48. P!NK and son Jameson
48 of 76
49. Brooke Baldwin
49 of 76
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
50. Chris Cuomo
50 of 76
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
51. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. Passed Away Due To COVID-19
51 of 76
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
52. Kevin Durant52 of 76
53. Manu Dibango53 of 76
54. Indira Varma54 of 76
55. Daniel Dae Kim55 of 76
56. Sabrina Dhowre Elba56 of 76
57. Idris Elba
57 of 76
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
58. Andy Cohen58 of 76
59. DJ Black N Mild59 of 76
60. Harvey Weinstein60 of 76
61. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson
61 of 76
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
62. Rapper Slim Thug
62 of 76
63. Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales63 of 76
64. Rapper Brad "Scarface" Jordan64 of 76
65. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 59
65 of 76
66. Designer Jenny Polanco66 of 76
67. Rapper YNW Melly67 of 76
68. Rudy Gobert
68 of 76
69. Tom Hanks
69 of 76
70. Rita Wilson
70 of 76
71. Donovan Mitchell
71 of 76
72. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
72 of 76
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
73. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 73 of 76
74. Australia’s former home affairs minister Peter DuttonSource:Getty 74 of 76
75. Arsenal Training SessionSource:Getty 75 of 76
76.76 of 76
