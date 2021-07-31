The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Price shared on her Instagram page that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel her latest performance dates. We know that the prayers of the righteous availeth much (James 5:16). So, we are praying that her symptoms does not escalate and that she recovers quickly.

I found out today I have COVID I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer

Kelly just released a brand new gospel record “Grace” on Motown as well. Check out her title cut.

RELATED: Kelly Price Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Price Explains How 2020 Inspired “Dance Party” Gospel Song

RELATED: Kelly Price Shares The Inspiration Behind Her Gospel Project + Details On American Soul [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on praisedc.com