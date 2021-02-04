Entertainment News
Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19, Niecy Nash To Host ‘The Masked Singer’

Cannon will quarantine and miss at least the first few episodes of season 5 has Nash fills in.

Nick Cannon is the latest high-profile celebrity to be stricken by the COVID-19 condition. With the media personality and television host taking off time to properly quarantine, Niecy Nash has been tapped to temporarily host The Masked Singer ahead of its upcoming season.

Variety got the exclusive scoop on the big news after Cannon shared that he was out for the count due to contracting the virus. As the outlet reports, shooting for season five begins this Thursday (Feb. 4) and will continue on with Nash taking over the hosting duties as Cannon recovers.

The popular musical competition show features celebrities hidden under lavish costumes as a panel of celebrity judges and the audience attempts to guess who is under the mask. In times past, folks such as Lil Wayne, Ice-T, T-Pain, and more have joined in on the fun.

This past December, LeAnn Rimes was declared the winner with rapper-singer Aloe Blacc as the runner up. Other big names that have joined the fun over the past seasons have been Gladys Knight, Brian McKnight, and Nick Carter among others.

The celebrity panel remains the same for season five as Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke are all set to return to their roles.

Nash has some history with the Fox network as she has previously appeared on The Masked Singer spinoff series I Can See Your Voice where Jeong is the main host. Nash was also a guest just for The Masked Singer in its fourth season.

The Masked Singer returns to Fox in March.

Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19, Niecy Nash To Host ‘The Masked Singer’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

