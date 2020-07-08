CLOSE
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From Coronavirus Than Women

(COVID-19), desperate man going through the coronavirus quarantine at home

Source: Luis Diaz Devesa / Getty

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study.

“Women have a better response to infections than men do,” Dr. Richard Pomerantz, of Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. “Their immune system is more revved up to deal with infection.”

While men and women are equally as likely to contract Coronavirus, one analysis of 5,700 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in New York City showed that more than 60% were men.

Doctors say a woman’s estrogen level also helps fight the disease allowing them to recover from COVID-19 faster, leaving less complications to come up.

As a result, doctors are urging men to be extra vigilant in taking precautions.

