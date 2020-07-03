CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

D.L. Hughley Says He Unknowingly Spread The Coronavirus To His Team

He jokingly referred to himself as a "regular Typhoid Mary."

D.L. Hughley Reveals He Gave His Radio Team & Son COVID-19

Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

It turns out there were more consequences to D.L. Hughley testing positive for COVID-19.

The actor/comedian had fans worried when he suddenly passed out during a standup show at a Tennessee comedy club. He provided us with an update that he fainted due to exhaustion and dehydration but also learned that he tested positive for COVID-19. Hughley didn’t experience any symptoms and is considered an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19. Hughley revealed in an exclusive interview with TMZ, that he has a pretty good idea where he caught the coronavirus and that he unknowingly spread the virus to his radio show team and son. 

He jokingly referred to himself as a “regular Typhoid Mary.”

Per TMZ:

“Hughley says he was in Dallas for a few days — where COVID precautions were a bit more lax — but returned to do his radio show on Tuesday, June 16. A few days later … he had the scary incident at Zanies Comedy Club and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.”“He tells us everyone he came in contact with on that Tuesday has since tested positive, as well — except for his daughter — but it sounds like, so far, everyone’s gonna be okay.”

Hughley also had time to plug his new book during the interview after revealing he gave the coronavirus to other people.

Bruh!

Let D.L.’s story be proof of how contagious and virulent COVID-19 is. Stay safe out there, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and, most importantly, wear a mask.

Photo: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

D.L. Hughley Says He Unknowingly Spread The Coronavirus To His Team  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

d.l. hughley

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
D.L. Hughley Says He Unknowingly Spread The Coronavirus…
 3 hours ago
07.03.20
WNBA’s Maya Moore Welcomes Home Man She Sacrificed…
 6 hours ago
07.03.20
Really!? Alabama College Students Are Reportedly Throwing ‘COVID…
 24 hours ago
07.03.20
Gucci Mane Apologizes For Calling His Record Label…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
21 Savage Launches “Bank Account” Financial Literacy Program…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
7 items
Kobe Bryant Immortalized On ‘NBA 2K1 Mamba Forever…
 1 day ago
07.03.20
Phaedra Parks Responds To Returning To #RHOA Rumors
 1 day ago
07.02.20
9 items
Top 9 Iconic Missy Videos Of All Time…
 2 days ago
07.02.20
Mahershala Ali Lands “Dream Role”, To Play Legendary…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
Richelieu Dennis Steps Down As CEO of ESSENCE…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
19 items
Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada…
 2 days ago
07.02.20
H-Town: Bomani Jones Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet
August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
15 items
Order In The Court: Khia Drags Lil Wayne…
 3 days ago
07.01.20
Walmart Stops Selling “All Lives Matter” Merchandise
 3 days ago
06.30.20
Brooklyn Nets Baller DeAndre Jordan Test Positive For…
 3 days ago
06.30.20
Photos
Close