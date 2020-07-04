Queen Naija Quitting YouTube? Talks Difference Between Pregnancies, Upcoming Debut Album & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

She’s back! Queen Naija checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios and explains why she’s stopping her personal YouTube videos, the importance of her debut album, differences between pregnancies & more!

“I know its the checks but for some reason … me making my mark right now means more to me right now than checks,” Queen Naija said. “The checks will come but I have to she people that I’m here, this is my life and this is my dream. I’m an artist. I make music. I’m not just a girl who does silly, goofy stuff. Or a girl who got cheated on. That’s why I took a break from the YouTube thing.”

She added, “I’m still doing the family channel because I feel like it would be selfish of me because we started this together, plus it helps my kids too. Later on they’ll be getting brand deals and our whole family would be getting brand deals.”

