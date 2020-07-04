CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
BMW HOU
HomeBMW HOU

Queen Naija Quitting YouTube? Talks Difference Between Pregnancies, Upcoming Debut Album & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

She’s back! Queen Naija checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios and explains why she’s stopping her personal YouTube videos, the importance of her debut album, differences between pregnancies & more!

“I know its the checks but for some reason … me making my mark right now means more to me right now than checks,” Queen Naija said. “The checks will come but I have to she people that I’m here, this is my life and this is my dream. I’m an artist. I make music. I’m not just a girl who does silly, goofy stuff. Or a girl who got cheated on. That’s why I took a break from the YouTube thing.”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

She added, “I’m still doing the family channel because I feel like it would be selfish of me because we started this together, plus it helps my kids too.  Later on they’ll be getting brand deals and our whole family would be getting brand deals.”

RELATED: Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex Chris Sails Arrested On Agg. Assault Charges

RELATED: Queen Naija Gives Birth to Baby Renzo [PHOTOS]

queen naija

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nick Cannon Visits Museum Of Tolerance After Anti-Semitic…
 8 hours ago
07.26.20
Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian, Visits ER…
 8 hours ago
07.26.20
20 items
The Food Tho: Lou Williams Leaves NBA Bubble…
 21 hours ago
07.25.20
Regis Philbin, Legendary TV Host, Passes Away At…
 1 day ago
07.25.20
Doja Cat - Break The Internet
Doja Cat Reveals She Had COVID-19, Months After…
 1 day ago
07.25.20
Erykah Badu Launches ‘Entangled’ Line of Vagina-Scented Incense
 1 day ago
07.25.20
All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief
Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy,…
 2 days ago
07.24.20
What Is Going On?! Black Woman Found Hanging…
 2 days ago
07.24.20
15 items
Logic Drops Final Album ‘No Pressure’
 2 days ago
07.24.20
Kim K Kurved?: Kanye West Refusing To See…
 2 days ago
07.24.20
14 items
This Is 51?! Jennifer Lopez Looks Like She’s…
 2 days ago
07.24.20
Adam22 Claims Megan Thee Stallion Wasn’t Feeling Tory…
 3 days ago
07.23.20
Vanilla Ice Has His Own Biopic On The…
 3 days ago
07.23.20
12 items
Social Media Reacts To Roy Jones Jr. Coming…
 3 days ago
07.24.20
Al B. Sure! Reveals He And Kim Porter…
 3 days ago
07.23.20
Nicki Minaj Taps David LaChapelle For “Virgin Mary”…
 3 days ago
07.23.20
Photos
Close