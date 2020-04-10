CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex Chris Sails Arrested On Agg. Assault Charges

queen naija

Source: queen naija / promo artist

Late Thursday night, Queen Najias ex, former YouTuber Chris Sails was reportedly arrested on aggravated assault charges. Sails is the father of Queen Naija’s first child, CJ so when a message on her IG story was posted then soon deleted saying “Whoever has my son contact me now…. I cannot locate my son!” there was an immediate concern!

Download our App in the App Store or the Google Play store to listen live on-air, subscribe to our newsletter as well as follow us on social media: @979TheBox

This isn’t the first time Mr. Sails has been arrested and his previous relationship with Queen Naija wasn’t lovey-dovey like her current one with Clarence. Sails was arrested in 2018 after he allegedly assaulted then-girlfriend Parker McKenna Posey. Details about the arrest are still being revealed but so far we know his bail has been set to $15,000. We will keep Queen Naija, her son and others involved in our prayer as the story develops.

 

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

11 photos Launch gallery

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

Continue reading Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

The "Medicine" singer/songwriter looks happier than ever.

RELATED: Queen Naija Gets Backlash After Being Honest About Plastic Surgery Post-Pregnancy

RELATED: Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New &amp; Improved Bae

Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex Chris Sails Arrested On Agg. Assault Charges  was originally published on kysdc.com

chris sails , queen naija

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex…
 5 hours ago
04.10.20
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 13 hours ago
04.09.20
15 items
Twitter Thinks Drake’s Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Is Way…
 20 hours ago
04.09.20
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Coming To Streaming Services…
 21 hours ago
04.09.20
Tyra Banks Joins Will Smith’s Snapchat Series And…
 21 hours ago
04.09.20
10 items
Then & Now: Usher’s Transformation Over The Years…
 23 hours ago
04.09.20
Twitter Suspends Diamond & Silk’s Account For Coronavirus…
 23 hours ago
04.09.20
8 items
Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How…
 23 hours ago
04.09.20
DJ Premier & The RZA To Face Off…
 24 hours ago
04.09.20
BET Announces COVID-19 Relief Effort Hosted By Terrence…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
NFL RB Chris Johnson Accused Of 2016 Murder-For-Hire…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
10 items
Husband of Grandmother Who Mistakenly Invited Teen To…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
Tyler Perry Surprises Seniors By Paying For Groceries…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
The Weeknd Says Usher Stole His Musical Style,…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
Power Winter Block Party
Megan Thee Stallion Donates Money, Supplies To Nursing…
 2 days ago
04.08.20
Cardi B & Fashion Nova Team Up To…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
Photos
Close