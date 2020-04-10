Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex Chris Sails Arrested On Agg. Assault Charges

Late Thursday night, Queen Najias ex, former YouTuber Chris Sails was reportedly arrested on aggravated assault charges. Sails is the father of Queen Naija’s first child, CJ so when a message on her IG story was posted then soon deleted saying “Whoever has my son contact me now…. I cannot locate my son!” there was an immediate concern!
#Roommates, #ChrisSails was arrested today on aggravated assault charges, and is being held on $15,000 bail! #QueenNaija posted and deleted a concerning message in her instagram story, saying she is searching for their son CJ, and is unsure of whose custody he is in. We will keep you updated as the story develops, #Roomies! (Via: @theshaderoomteens)
This isn’t the first time Mr. Sails has been arrested and his previous relationship with Queen Naija wasn’t lovey-dovey like her current one with Clarence. Sails was arrested in 2018 after he allegedly assaulted then-girlfriend Parker McKenna Posey. Details about the arrest are still being revealed but so far we know his bail has been set to $15,000. We will keep Queen Naija, her son and others involved in our prayer as the story develops.
