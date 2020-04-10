Late Thursday night, Queen Najias ex, former YouTuber Chris Sails was reportedly arrested on aggravated assault charges. Sails is the father of Queen Naija’s first child, CJ so when a message on her IG story was posted then soon deleted saying “Whoever has my son contact me now…. I cannot locate my son!” there was an immediate concern!

Download our App in the App Store or the Google Play store to listen live on-air, subscribe to our newsletter as well as follow us on social media: @979TheBox

This isn’t the first time Mr. Sails has been arrested and his previous relationship with Queen Naija wasn’t lovey-dovey like her current one with Clarence. Sails was arrested in 2018 after he allegedly assaulted then-girlfriend Parker McKenna Posey. Details about the arrest are still being revealed but so far we know his bail has been set to $15,000. We will keep Queen Naija, her son and others involved in our prayer as the story develops.

RELATED: Queen Naija Gets Backlash After Being Honest About Plastic Surgery Post-Pregnancy

RELATED: Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex Chris Sails Arrested On Agg. Assault Charges was originally published on kysdc.com