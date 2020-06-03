Black Music Month: How Yella Beezy Put A New Generation On Oak Cliff

In the past 2 years, Yella Beezy has become one of the biggest stars in music to make it out of Dallas. His No. 1 hit “That’s On Me,” broke by 97.9 The Beat in 2019, turned the heads of many.

But, It was one ultimate cosign that changed the course of his career. Beezy got word in 2018 that DJ Khaled wanted him to open up for Beyoncé and Jay-Z on their On The Run II tour date in Dallas. The best part? Yella Beezy did it for absolutely free.

Since then, opportunities has come aplenty for him and other Dallas artists as a whole, letting the world know to hear the sound and taste that resides in Oak Cliff. The culture, the drip (and yes, the Shag) are starting to become not only synonymous with the Dallas native but also, the latest moment for Dallas hip-hop on a bigger stage.

In Honor of Black Music Month, Here are our top 5 favorite Yella Beezy songs!

