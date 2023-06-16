New Music From CKay, Libianca, Omah Lay + More Afrobeats Artist

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

June is Back Music Month and we’re celebrating Black artists all over the world! Afrobeats is a very popular music genre coming out of the many countries in the continent of Africa!

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

What is Afrobeats?

Afrobeats is a culture and music genre of melodious beats coming out of West Africa. Afrobeats is different from Afrobeat.

Continue scrolling for this week’s new releases provided by afronation…

Black Music Month: Afrobeats Bangers

