NPR has been getting alot of attention with their ‘Tiny Desk’ video series. The YouTube series captures America’s favorite artist to give the world a concert set with the best hits from their catalogs.
As we Celebrate Black Music Month, NPR has put together a string of artist to perform at The Tiny Desk that represent the culture of Black music. “NPR Music is celebrating Black Music Month with an array of brand new Tiny Desk concerts.” NPR wrote. “Together, these artists represent the past, present and future of Black music”
Check out the Celebrating Black Music Month At The Tiny Desk Playlist Below!
Celebrating Black Music Month At The Tiny Desk was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Babyface
2. Usher
3. Charlie Wilson
4. Monica
5. Denzel Curry
6. Adekunle Gold
7. James Francies
8. FKA Twigs
9. Naira Marley
10. Larry June
11. Maverick City Music
12. Ravyn Lenae
