Rock Black Music: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

News
| 06.25.20
Dismiss
Black Music Month , bone thugs-n-harmony
HomeNews

Rock Black Music: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Posted 13 hours ago


In the 90s, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony might have been one of the biggest groups in Hip-Hop. Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone make up the legendary group who has connections to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group was signed to Eazy-E, who was a member of inductees N.W.A. The Group also collaborated with the Late 2Pac and Notorious B.I.G. before their unfortunate deaths.

It shouldn’t be a question if Bone will eventually enter the Hall that is based in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. It’s only a matter of when. Check out their famous collabs with Hall of Fame Greats below.

RELATED: Rock Black Music: Beyoncé

RELATED: Rock Black Music: Babyface

RELATED: Rock Black Music Month: Ari Lennox

Rock Black Music: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Bone Thugs N Harmony – Foe Tha Love of Money Featuring Eazy-E

2. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Thug Luv Featuring 2Pac

3. The Notorious B.I.G. – Notorious Thugs (feat. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony)

4. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Home Featuring Phil Collins

More From TheBoxHouston
BMM 2016
4 items
Rock Black Music: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
06.25.20
5 items
Rock Black Music: Beyoncé
06.22.20
8 itemsGreat Debates - Rick Ross vs 2 Chainz
Feature Game Heavy: The Best 2 Chainz &…
06.18.20
5 itemsTupac Shakur Live In Concert
Holler If Ya Hear Me: 5 Tupac Songs…
06.16.20
5 items
Black Music Month: Ginuwine’s Top 10 Biggest Hits…
06.16.20
5 items
Black Music Month: 5 Tiara Thomas Songs You…
06.15.20
The Great Debates: Best Rapper of the Decade…
06.15.20
The Great Debates: Best Song of Decade
06.15.20
The Great Debates: Best Album of Decade
06.15.20
5 items
Mya’s Top 5 Hits According To Billboard Magazine
06.11.20
Houston Summer Jam 2015
Black Music Month: T.I. And The Four-Year Period…
06.10.20
The Great Debates: Best Local Singer
06.08.20
The Great Debates: Best Live Show or Performance
06.08.20
Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances
What Is Lil Wayne’s Best Mixtape? [POLL]
06.05.20
Can You Finish The Lyric?
06.05.20
5 items
Black Music Month: How Yella Beezy Put A…
06.03.20
Photos
Close