Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor). AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.
Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”
Colors: Salmon Pink and Apple Green
Symbol: Ivy Leaf
1. Phylicia Rashad
2. Loretta Devine
3. Wanda Sykes
4. Toni Morrison
5. Cathy Hughes
6. Lynn Whitfield
7. Gladys Knight
8. Vice President Kamala Harris
9. Maya AngelouSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
10. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
11. BrandySource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
12. Iyanla VanzantSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
13. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
14. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
15. Yvette Nicole BrownSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Delta Pi
16. Vanessa Bell CallowaySource:Getty
Original Chapter: Delta Phi
17. Roxie RokerSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Alpha
18. Jamilah LemieuxSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega
19. Donda WestSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Alpha Eta
20. Yvette Lee BowserSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Xi Beta
21. Marjorie Vincent-TrippSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Beta
22. Shamari DeVoeSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega
23. Cassandra WilsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega
24. Sunny HostinSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega
25. Star JonesSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta
26. Katherine JohnsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Nu
27. Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega
28. Lisa BordersSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Iota Mu
29. Althea GibsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Beta Alpha
30. A’ja WilsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Theta Gamma
31. Marla GibbsSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
32. Nichelle NicholsSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
33. Jo Marie PaytonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
34. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
35. Tika SumpterSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
36. Regina TaylorSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Kappa Mu
37. Alice WalkerSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
38. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
39. Ella FitzgeraldSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
40. Jessye NormanSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
41. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
42. Dr. Bernice KingSource:Getty
Dr. Bernice King Original Chapter: Kappa Omega
43. Rosa ParksSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
44. C. Delores TuckerSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
45. Suzanne De PasseSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
46. Mae JemisonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
