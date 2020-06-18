CLOSE
2 Chainz , Black Music Month , rick ross
HomeBlack Music MonthBMM Videos

Feature Game Heavy: The Best 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Features

Posted 14 hours ago

Great Debates - Rick Ross vs 2 Chainz

Source: Avery Green / Radio One Digital

Over the last 15 years, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross have shared relatively similar paths to getting to the top of hip-hop. Both started off on labels with more famous leaders (2 Chainz on Disturbing Tha Peace, Ross on Slip N’ Slide). Both saw astronomical turns in how fans appreciated their talents as the decade changed over and now, you pretty much are guaranteed a quotable or two from them whenever they hop on the track.

For this particular great debate, before we settle it in the mix on Friday, June 19 – we’re weighing features and guest appearances from the former Tity Boi and Rozay. Who came through with the best ones? Weigh in. Here’s our picks for some of the best 2 Chainz and Ross guest appearance moments.

BLACK MUSIC MONTH FLASHBACKS

T.I. – Black Music Month: T.I. And The Four-Year Period He Proved He Was Jay-Z Of The South

LIL WAYNE – What Is Lil Wayne’s Best Mixtape? [POLL]

DRAKE vs. LIL WAYNE – Black Music Month: Drake vs. Lil Wayne (And Their Best Collaborations)

1. Rick Ross – “Devil In A New Dress”

The hardest Ross feature for many came a decade ago when he backdoored Kanye West on this My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy classic.

2. 2 Chainz – “Mercy”

Speaking of jumping on Ye tracks, 2 Chainz cemented himself that 2012 was going to be his year by running with the anchor leg on “Mercy.”

3. Rick Ross – “Lord Knows”

Rick Ross over a Just Blaze beat is a cheat code. Rick Ross & Drake together is a cheat code. Combine all three elements and you have one of Take Care‘s best moments.

4. 2 Chainz – “All Me”

We see you a Drake track and raise you another one. 2 Chainz batted lead-off on the posse cut with him, Drizzy and Big Sean.

5. Rick Ross – “I’m On One”

Ross has been on numerous Khaled super posse cuts (“We Takin’ Over”, “Holla At Me Baby,” and so on) but the biggest one? The time he linked with Wayne & Drake for “I’m On One”

6. 2 Chainz – “Bandz A Make Her Dance”

Like you haven’t wilded out in a strip club to this.

7. Rick Ross – “What’s Free”

One of the standout tracks from Meek Mill’s Grammy-nominated Championships album was “What’s Free,” and since Ross has a notorious habit of stealing the show whenever partnered with Jay-Z, he came with it here too.

8. 2 Chainz – “Ali Bomaye”

Play “Ali Bomaye” at ignorant levels and realize that all three men brought it – but 2 Chainz? Oh 2 Chainz was out for blood on this.

More From TheBoxHouston
BMM 2016
8 itemsGreat Debates - Rick Ross vs 2 Chainz
Feature Game Heavy: The Best 2 Chainz &…
06.18.20
5 itemsTupac Shakur Live In Concert
Holler If Ya Hear Me: 5 Tupac Songs…
06.16.20
5 items
Black Music Month: Ginuwine’s Top 10 Biggest Hits…
06.16.20
5 items
Black Music Month: 5 Tiara Thomas Songs You…
06.15.20
The Great Debates: Best Rapper of the Decade…
06.15.20
The Great Debates: Best Song of Decade
06.15.20
The Great Debates: Best Album of Decade
06.15.20
5 items
Mya’s Top 5 Hits According To Billboard Magazine
06.11.20
Houston Summer Jam 2015
Black Music Month: T.I. And The Four-Year Period…
06.10.20
The Great Debates: Best Local Singer
06.08.20
The Great Debates: Best Live Show or Performance
06.08.20
Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances
What Is Lil Wayne’s Best Mixtape? [POLL]
06.05.20
Can You Finish The Lyric?
06.05.20
5 items
Black Music Month: How Yella Beezy Put A…
06.03.20
Co-Founder Dyana Williams Talks The Birth Of Black…
06.03.20
The Great Debates Powered By Remy Week 1
The Best Lil Wayne & Drake Collaborations
06.01.20
Photos
Close