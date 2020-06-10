Texas 2020 July Runoff Ballot Information

Texas is set to hold its 2020 runoff elections on July 14 to finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election. Following the Texas primaries on March 3, no candidate exceeded 50 percent of the vote in over 30 races, hence why we are having runoff races. The 2020 primary runoffs were originally set to take place on May 26 but they were postponed to July 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Need information as to who will be on the ballot and who is going to be running for statewide, congressional and legislative offices? Click this resource from the Texas Tribune for more!

Note, early voting begins on June 29 through July 10. If you voted in a party primary in March, you can only vote in the same party’s runoff. You can check out the results of the March 3 primary here.

Statewide: U.S. Senate Democratic

U.S. House — 15 runoff contests District 3 – Democratic District 10 – Democratic District 13 – Democratic District 13 – Republican District 15 – Republican District 16 – Republican District 17 – Democratic District 17 – Republican District 18 – Republican District 20 – Republican District 22 – Republican District 23 – Republican District 24 – Democratic District 31 – Democratic District 35 – Republican

Statewide: Railroad Commissioner — 1 runoff contest Democratic State Board of Education — 2 runoff contests District 5 – Republican District 6 – Democratic

Texas Senate — 2 runoff contests District 19 – Democratic District 27 – Democratic

Texas House — 14 runoff contests District 2 – Republican District 25 – Republican District 26 – Democratic District 26 – Republican District 45 – Republican District 47 – Republican District 59 – Republican District 60 – Republican District 67 – Democratic District 100 – Democratic District 119 – Democratic District 138 – Democratic District 142 – Democratic District 148 – Democratic

