CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
BMW HOU
HomeBMW HOU

Ne-Yo Breaks Down ‘U 2 Luv’ Project, How Quarantine Saved His Marriage & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Ne-Yo 97.9 The Box

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Ne-Yo gets to pimpin’ with J-Que! The longtime hitmaker chats with the Pimp over Zoom discussing how the pandemic is going (0:38), his new single “U 2 Luv” with Jeremih and who Jeremih doesn’t get his proper credit (1:44), which Ne-Yo song got J-Que in trouble (3:41), if he’s sticking to being vegan while under quarantine (5:16), how quarantine saved his marriage (7:45) and more!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED: Respect The Pen: Johnta Austin Had To Remind People His Songwriting History During His Ne-Yo Battle

RELATED: Ne-Yo Talks New Music, Fatherhood + World to Dance!

Ne-Yo

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
50 Cent Has Released A ‘Power’ Hand Sanitizer
 20 hours ago
06.08.20
13 items
Jess Hilarious Calls Out Cancel Culture For Celebrities…
 20 hours ago
06.08.20
15 items
Ebony & Lie To Me: PornHub Did NOT…
 21 hours ago
06.08.20
Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Hollywood In Inspiring…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
Kendrick Lamar Joins DeMar DeRozan And Russell Westbrook…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
Central Park 5 Raymond Santana and Deelishis Get…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
20 items
Terry Crews Dragged Over Misguided “Black Supremacy” Tweet
 1 day ago
06.08.20
Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election
Beyoncé Delivers Powerful Commencement Speech For Class Of…
 2 days ago
06.07.20
Kevin Durant Talks George Floyd, Black Lives Mattering…
 3 days ago
06.06.20
Blac Chyna Accuses NBC Of Racism In Relation…
 3 days ago
06.06.20
9 items
Take It Personal: Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand…
 4 days ago
06.06.20
8 items
NFL’s Roger Goodell Condemns Racism & Systematic Oppression…
 4 days ago
06.06.20
15 items
Al Sharpton Praised For Powerful Eulogy At George…
 4 days ago
06.06.20
Da Brat Worried That Coming Out Would Cause…
 4 days ago
06.05.20
Jay-Z Provides Ahmaud Arbery Lawyer With His Private…
 4 days ago
06.05.20
15 items
Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To…
 4 days ago
06.05.20
Photos
Close