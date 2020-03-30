CLOSE
Johnta austin , Ne-Yo
Respect The Pen: Johnta Austin Had To Remind People His Songwriting History During His Ne-Yo Battle

Posted March 30, 2020

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In what was easily the most concise and throughout “battle” of the entire week of social distancing, Ne-Yo and Johnta Austin went pen for pen, songwriter against songwriter. While many originally believed that Ne-Yo would walk away with the W due to having not only his own hits but having writing records like “Unfaithful” for Rihanna and “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé, Austin had a game plan.

For two hours, Austin cued up records from Mariah Carey, Ginuwine, Chris Brown, and Aaliyah, the last of which blew away plenty on IG and social media.

However, it wasn’t until Johnta dropped “Sweet Lady” that time for a minute fell flat. The song was on Tyrese’s debut album in 1998 and Austin made the revelation that had everybody’s jaws on the floor – he originally wrote the song when he was 15/16 years old.

Yeah, pen been too strong. Let’s go over some of the records Johnta penned you didn’t know he did.

1. Ginuwine – “Stingy”

2. Bryson Tiler – “Don’t”

3. Aaliyah feat. Tank – “Come Over”

4. Tyrese – “Sweet Lady”

5. Drake – “Faithful”

6. Toni Braxton – “Just Be A Man About It”

7. Janet Jackson feat. Nelly – “Call On Me”

8. Chris Brown – “Poppin”

