Bri Lewis Of Own Every Piece Details The #WeCanDoMore Initiative! [VIDEO]

Bri Lewis of Own Every Piece joins Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios for a discussion on Own Every Piece’s We Can Do More initiative powered by UT Health, empowering women to own every part of their lives including their birth control!

Watch the full interview below

