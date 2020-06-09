CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Bri Lewis Of Own Every Piece Details The #WeCanDoMore Initiative! [VIDEO]

Bri Lewis

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Bri Lewis of Own Every Piece joins Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios for a discussion on Own Every Piece’s We Can Do More initiative powered by UT Health, empowering women to own every part of their lives including their birth control!

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube and click the bell so you don’t miss any of our newest interviews and exclusives!

