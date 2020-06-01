CLOSE
Independent Autopsy Of George Floyd Finds His Death Was A Homicide, Brother Calls For Peace In Protests

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

An independent autopsy that George Floyd’s family has ordered found that the 46-year-old Houstonian died by “homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

Early findings of the autopsy were published to ABC News on Monday. During the investigation, examiners found that “the weight placed on Floyd’s back as well as handcuffs and the way he was positioned on his back heavily impacted his diaphragm.”

George Floyd‘s younger brother, Terrence Floyd joined Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Monday morning, voicing his displeasure with the violence aspect of riots caused not by people supporting the memory of his late brother but rather those feeding off of “destructive unity” and that it must end.

Terrence Floyd traveled to Minneapolis to visit the site where his brother was killed last Monday (May 25). Holding back tears, he told Roberts that he traveled to the site because he wanted to “feel his brother’s spirit” and “wanted to connect” with him. He also said that his brother “would want us to seek justice” in his name and to channel the anger in a different direction.

“It’s OK to be angry,” Terrence Floyd said. “But channel your anger to do something positive or make a change another way because we’ve been down this road already. The anger, damaging your hometown is now the way he’d want.”

Currently, only one of the four officers involved in George Floyd’s death is in custody. Protests nationwide have called for the other three officers to be arrested and charged in connection with his death.

george floyd

